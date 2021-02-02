Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Anaplan Inc. (PLAN)?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went up by 6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.37. The company’s stock price has collected 2.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Anaplan Inc. (NYSE :PLAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Anaplan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.68, which is $8.08 above the current price. PLAN currently public float of 131.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAN was 2.05M shares.

PLAN’s Market Performance

PLAN stocks went up by 2.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.31% and a quarterly performance of 25.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Anaplan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.67% for PLAN stocks with a simple moving average of 28.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAN reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for PLAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAN, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

PLAN Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAN rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.87. In addition, Anaplan Inc. saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAN starting from CALDERONI FRANK, who sale 48,824 shares at the price of $71.71 back on Jan 21. After this action, CALDERONI FRANK now owns 1,310,435 shares of Anaplan Inc., valued at $3,501,169 using the latest closing price.

Dhingra Gagan, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Anaplan Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $71.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Dhingra Gagan is holding 2,244 shares at $286,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.28 for the present operating margin

+73.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anaplan Inc. stands at -42.88. The total capital return value is set at -44.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.60. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.