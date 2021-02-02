Is Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) a Keeper?

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went up by 11.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.31. Press Release reported 44 min ago that Qualtrics Announces Closing Of Its Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

XM currently public float of 80.21M. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 16.99M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.50% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.50% for the last 200 days.

XM Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.43% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +7.69%. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.