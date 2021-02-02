Home Hot Stocks
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

By Melissa Arnold

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went up by 16.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 62.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HIMS currently public float of 19.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.00M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went up by 62.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.80% and a quarterly performance of 119.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.72% for Hims & Hers Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.12% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of 98.54% for the last 200 days.

HIMS Trading at 62.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares surge +51.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +62.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 51.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

