Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX)

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Onward and Upward: Annual US Home Price Appreciation in 2020 Outpaced 2019 Levels by 50%, CoreLogic Reports

Is It Worth Investing in CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE :CLGX) Right Now?

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLGX is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CoreLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.56, which is -$6.1 below the current price. CLGX currently public float of 76.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLGX was 1.08M shares.

CLGX’s Market Performance

CLGX stocks went down by -1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for CoreLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.43% for CLGX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLGX

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLGX reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CLGX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

CLGX Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLGX rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.69. In addition, CoreLogic Inc. saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLGX starting from SANDO BARRY M, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $67.72 back on Jul 15. After this action, SANDO BARRY M now owns 152,761 shares of CoreLogic Inc., valued at $253,950 using the latest closing price.

DORMAN JOHN C, the Director of CoreLogic Inc., sale 3,190 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that DORMAN JOHN C is holding 18,118 shares at $162,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.93 for the present operating margin

+39.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreLogic Inc. stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX), the company’s capital structure generated 186.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.04. Total debt to assets is 42.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.