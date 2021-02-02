Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Just Got Our Attention

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE :IVR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVR is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.92, which is -$1.01 below the current price. IVR currently public float of 180.89M and currently shorts hold a 22.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVR was 8.84M shares.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.35% and a quarterly performance of 45.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.04% for IVR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to IVR, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

IVR Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 10,888 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Dec 07. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 43,931 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $37,237 using the latest closing price.

LOCKHART DENNIS P, the Director of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., sale 35,400 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that LOCKHART DENNIS P is holding 0 shares at $116,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+148.64 for the present operating margin

+84.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stands at +148.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.82. Equity return is now at value -154.60, with -17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 654.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.74. Total debt to assets is 85.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.