Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) went down by -36.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.70. The company's stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNT) Right Now?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 420.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Verint Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.86, which is $31.52 above the current price. VRNT currently public float of 64.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNT was 523.11K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.08% and a quarterly performance of 58.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Verint Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.74% for VRNT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $66 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNT, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at -23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -32.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.64. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw 15.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Robinson Douglas, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.20 back on Jan 11. After this action, Robinson Douglas now owns 196,315 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $68,200 using the latest closing price.

MORIAH ELAN, the President, CES of Verint Systems Inc., sale 10,716 shares at $60.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that MORIAH ELAN is holding 73,695 shares at $651,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 77.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.78. Total debt to assets is 31.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.