Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.83. The company's stock price has collected 3.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gray Television Inc. (NYSE :GTN) Right Now?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTN is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gray Television Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $5.6 above the current price. GTN currently public float of 86.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTN was 833.40K shares.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.17% and a quarterly performance of 44.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Gray Television Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for GTN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $21 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTN, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from COWART JACKSON S IV, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $17.87 back on Dec 31. After this action, COWART JACKSON S IV now owns 10,995 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $75,054 using the latest closing price.

Howell Robin Robinson, the Director of Gray Television Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $17.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Howell Robin Robinson is holding 731,140 shares at $269,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+27.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +8.44. The total capital return value is set at 10.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.73. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 177.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.94. Total debt to assets is 52.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.