Here’s Our Rant About Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) went up by 11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.90. Barron’s reported on 01/27/21 that Insurance Broker’s Stock Is Halted as IPO Surges 1,150%

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SHLS) Right Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 168.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SHLS currently public float of 70.00M. Today, the average trading volume of SHLS was 15.98M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.45% for SHLS stocks with a simple moving average of 15.45% for the last 200 days.

SHLS Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.97% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +21.63%. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw 21.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +17.40. The total capital return value is set at 15.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.91.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 17.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.81. Total debt to assets is 13.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.