Here’s Our Rant About Romeo Power Inc. (RMO)

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) went up by 4.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Romeo Power and Republic Services Announce Strategic Alliance Agreement Including a Vehicle Retrofit Test Program

Is It Worth Investing in Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE :RMO) Right Now?

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1426.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Romeo Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00. Today, the average trading volume of RMO was 4.98M shares.

RMO’s Market Performance

RMO stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.83% and a quarterly performance of 83.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Romeo Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.77% for RMO stocks with a simple moving average of 48.11% for the last 200 days.

RMO Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMO rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.90. In addition, Romeo Power Inc. saw -17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RMO

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.