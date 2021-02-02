Here’s Our Rant About Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went up by 7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.34. The company’s stock price has collected 12.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.71, which is $3.03 above the current price. EBR currently public float of 597.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 858.43K shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went up by 12.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.22% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.72% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.84 for the present operating margin

+69.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +26.73. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 76.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.48. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.