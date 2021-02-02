Here’s Our Rant About Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN)

Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX:BTN) went up by 22.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Ballantyne Strong Announces Sale of Convergent Media Systems for $23 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX :BTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTN is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ballantyne Strong Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. BTN currently public float of 13.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTN was 72.34K shares.

BTN’s Market Performance

BTN stocks went down by -0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.34% and a quarterly performance of 28.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Ballantyne Strong Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.27% for BTN stocks with a simple moving average of 46.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTN stocks, with B. Riley & Co. repeating the rating for BTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BTN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley & Co. is $5.25 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the previous year 2013.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BTN stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2010.

BTN Trading at 26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +28.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTN rose by +10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Ballantyne Strong Inc saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTN starting from Fundamental Global Investors, , who purchase 695 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Dec 04. After this action, Fundamental Global Investors, now owns 2,188,243 shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc, valued at $1,511 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global Investors, , the Director of Ballantyne Strong Inc, purchase 7,716 shares at $2.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Fundamental Global Investors, is holding 2,187,806 shares at $16,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.22 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballantyne Strong Inc stands at -16.15. The total capital return value is set at -8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.58. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), the company’s capital structure generated 71.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.78. Total debt to assets is 31.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.