Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -18.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Harley-Davidson Stock Tumbles on a Disappointing Q4 Report

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE :HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.33, which is $7.71 above the current price. HOG currently public float of 152.26M and currently shorts hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOG was 1.82M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.48% and a quarterly performance of 18.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Harley-Davidson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.24% for HOG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

HOG Trading at -15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -19.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.83. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Olin John A, who sale 92,002 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Nov 09. After this action, Olin John A now owns 0 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $3,169,044 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the Chairman and Acting President of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 71,450 shares at $27.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 222,920 shares at $1,990,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+31.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 416.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.63. Total debt to assets is 71.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.