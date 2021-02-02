GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) went down by -8.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX)

Is It Worth Investing in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for GSX Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $424.93, which is -$29.09 below the current price. GSX currently public float of 127.26M and currently shorts hold a 50.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSX was 5.68M shares.

GSX’s Market Performance

GSX stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.80% and a quarterly performance of 40.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.79% for GSX Techedu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.11% for GSX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GSX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $63 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GSX, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

GSX Trading at 48.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.05%, as shares surge +86.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSX fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.11. In addition, GSX Techedu Inc. saw 86.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.20 for the present operating margin

+74.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSX Techedu Inc. stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 24.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.49. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.