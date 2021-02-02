Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 4.63M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of 18.98% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF rose by +2.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw 21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.