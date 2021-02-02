Home Trending
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

By Nicola Day

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.52.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.80 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 2.07M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 8.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.49% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.76% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

