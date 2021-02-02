Home Hot Stocks
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Just Got Our Attention

By Melissa Arnold

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) went up by 16.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Clever Leaves Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Brazilian Cannabis Company Entourage Phytolab

Is It Worth Investing in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVR) Right Now?

CLVR currently public float of 21.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVR was 1.04M shares.

CLVR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.64% for CLVR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.75% for the last 200 days.

CLVR Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVR rose by +11.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

