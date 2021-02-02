CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected -12.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPOE, VSPR, ACAM and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ :LOTZ) Right Now?

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 465.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CarLotz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of LOTZ was 2.42M shares.

LOTZ’s Market Performance

LOTZ stocks went down by -12.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.95% and a quarterly performance of 1.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for CarLotz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.13% for LOTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -0.69% for the last 200 days.

LOTZ Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOTZ fell by -12.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, CarLotz Inc. saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOTZ

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.