Can ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Remain Competitive?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went up by 13.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.64. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that ZIM Announces Closing Of $217.5 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 3.91M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.67% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of 15.67% for the last 200 days.

ZIM Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.76% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +18.43%. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+7.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.