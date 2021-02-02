Can Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Remain Competitive?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) went up by 9.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s stock price has collected 10.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/03/20 that Trident Acquisitions Announces Annual Meeting Results and Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ :TDAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TDAC currently public float of 0.95M and currently shorts hold a 47.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDAC was 587.48K shares.

TDAC’s Market Performance

TDAC stocks went up by 10.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.49% and a quarterly performance of 22.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Trident Acquisitions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.46% for TDAC stocks with a simple moving average of 21.45% for the last 200 days.

TDAC Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDAC rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Trident Acquisitions Corp. saw 11.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.87. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.