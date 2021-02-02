Can RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Remain Competitive?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) went up by 16.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.36. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Pizza Inn Takes Bold Stand For Election Reform

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVE is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. RAVE currently public float of 12.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVE was 1.09M shares.

RAVE’s Market Performance

RAVE stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.42% and a quarterly performance of 18.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.17% for RAVE stocks with a simple moving average of 56.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RAVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to RAVE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

RAVE Trading at 25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +35.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0133. In addition, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. saw 13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, who purchase 34,883 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 01. After this action, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE now owns 55,716 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $30,348 using the latest closing price.

Solano Brandon, the Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 5,836 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Solano Brandon is holding 39,669 shares at $5,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.50 for the present operating margin

+63.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -42.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.40. Equity return is now at value -298.80, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,254.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.62. Total debt to assets is 65.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,128.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.