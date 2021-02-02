Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) went up by 18.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ :AHPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHPI is at -5.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. AHPI currently public float of 2.81M and currently shorts hold a 13.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHPI was 638.04K shares.

AHPI’s Market Performance

AHPI stocks went up by 9.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.33% and a quarterly performance of 54.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.99% for Allied Healthcare Products Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.82% for AHPI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

AHPI Trading at 32.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +46.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHPI rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. saw 46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.60 for the present operating margin

+17.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stands at -9.45. The total capital return value is set at -26.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.26. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.22. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.