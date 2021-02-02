A Lesson to Learn: Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) went up by 33.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price has collected 58.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX :RVP) Right Now?

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Retractable Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RVP currently public float of 15.30M and currently shorts hold a 29.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVP was 1.41M shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stocks went up by 58.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.61% and a quarterly performance of 181.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 1243.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for Retractable Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.26% for RVP stocks with a simple moving average of 160.69% for the last 200 days.

RVP Trading at 79.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 22.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares surge +100.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +58.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +619.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc. saw 100.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who purchase 234 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Dec 14. After this action, SHAW THOMAS J now owns 14,076,660 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc., valued at $3,007 using the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the President and CEO of Retractable Technologies Inc., purchase 400 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 14,076,426 shares at $3,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+33.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 47.00, with 31.10 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 9.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.70. Total debt to assets is 5.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.