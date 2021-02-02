A Lesson to Learn: Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 63.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/31/21 that BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lizhi Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LIZI

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.40. LIZI currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 4.82M shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.70% and a quarterly performance of 78.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Lizhi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.29% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 46.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 71.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +70.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +175.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +83.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.01 for the present operating margin

+22.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -11.26. The total capital return value is set at -935.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -876.55. Equity return is now at value 145.10, with -152.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 167.82 and the total asset turnover is 6.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.