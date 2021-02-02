A Lesson to Learn: Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX:FURY) went up by 20.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.94. The company’s stock price has collected 23.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Fury to Present at Upcoming RBC Mining Rising Stars Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX :FURY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.40. FURY currently public float of 110.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FURY was 361.94K shares.

FURY’s Market Performance

FURY stocks went up by 23.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.83% and a quarterly performance of 47.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Fury Gold Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.29% for FURY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.66% for the last 200 days.

FURY Trading at 24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY rose by +23.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4150. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Limited saw 20.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

The total capital return value is set at -36.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.05.

Based on Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.