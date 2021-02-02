A Lesson to Learn: EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) went up by 13.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.44. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that EZGO Technologies Ltd. Announces Closing of US$11.2 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :EZGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for EZGO Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZGO currently public float of 3.37M. Today, the average trading volume of EZGO was 3.71M shares.

EZGO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.41% for EZGO stocks with a simple moving average of -16.41% for the last 200 days.

EZGO Trading at -16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.24% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO fell by -49.81%. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.