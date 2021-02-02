Home Hot Stocks
A Lesson to Learn: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

By Daisy Galbraith

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) went up by 10.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.06. The company’s stock price has collected 5.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that MERGER ALERT ACTC, and VIH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Is It Worth Investing in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ :ACTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ACTC was 3.03M shares.

ACTC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.69% for ACTC stocks with a simple moving average of 76.91% for the last 200 days.

ACTC Trading at 76.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +138.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTC rose by +5.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. saw 138.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

