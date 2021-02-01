Why Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX:TGC) went down by -41.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected 70.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that TENGASCO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tengasco, Inc. – TGC

Is It Worth Investing in Tengasco Inc. (AMEX :TGC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tengasco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.00. TGC currently public float of 10.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGC was 1.33M shares.

TGC’s Market Performance

TGC stocks went up by 70.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.16% and a quarterly performance of 152.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 310.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 83.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.28% for Tengasco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.73% for TGC stocks with a simple moving average of 175.95% for the last 200 days.

TGC Trading at 81.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 83.15%, as shares surge +96.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGC rose by +70.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +352.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.64. In addition, Tengasco Inc. saw 95.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.28 for the present operating margin

+16.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tengasco Inc. stands at -8.88. The total capital return value is set at -7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.59. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tengasco Inc. (TGC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.