Why Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went up by 10.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Quidel to Hold Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on February 18(th) , 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ :QDEL) Right Now?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Quidel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $265.20, which is $14.23 above the current price. QDEL currently public float of 37.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QDEL was 960.05K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL stocks went up by 7.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.52% and a quarterly performance of -4.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 213.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Quidel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.30% for QDEL stocks with a simple moving average of 21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $250 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QDEL, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at 26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +35.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.20. In addition, Quidel Corporation saw 39.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $192.25 back on Dec 01. After this action, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D now owns 24,329 shares of Quidel Corporation, valued at $2,114,797 using the latest closing price.

POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, the Director of Quidel Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $284.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that POLAN MARY LAKE PH D is holding 35,329 shares at $852,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+59.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quidel Corporation stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 17.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return is now at value 56.50, with 36.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quidel Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.30. Total debt to assets is 12.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.