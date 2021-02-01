Why Li Auto Inc. (LI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/22/21 that NIO Is Surging After Picking Up Another Buy Rating

Is It Worth Investing in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ :LI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Li Auto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $263.42, which is $5.52 above the current price. LI currently public float of 460.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LI was 30.60M shares.

LI’s Market Performance

LI stocks went down by -6.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 72.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.60% for Li Auto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for LI stocks with a simple moving average of 31.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44.50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LI, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

LI Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -6.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.36. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-647.24 for the present operating margin

-34.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li Auto Inc. stands at -850.27. The total capital return value is set at -34.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.70. Equity return is now at value -58.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Li Auto Inc. (LI), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.