Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Just Got Our Attention

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.30. The company’s stock price has collected 11.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/29/21 that Western Digital Stock Is Rallying. Wall Street Sees Higher Flash Prices, Better Drive Demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 101.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Western Digital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.02, which is -$0.65 below the current price. WDC currently public float of 302.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 4.65M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went up by 11.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.86% and a quarterly performance of 45.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.53% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of 31.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WDC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

WDC Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.34. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Sundberg Lori S, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $45.66 back on Jun 03. After this action, Sundberg Lori S now owns 44,322 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $59,352 using the latest closing price.

CORDANO MICHAEL D, the President and COO of Western Digital Corporation, sale 200 shares at $70.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that CORDANO MICHAEL D is holding 236,897 shares at $14,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+23.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -1.49. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.