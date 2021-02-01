Home Companies
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA), Here is What We Found

By Nicola Day

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) went up by 9.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that (BW) Lion Electric and FLO | AddEnergie Deepen their Collaboration with New Reseller Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :NGA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NGA was 3.38M shares.

NGA’s Market Performance

NGA stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.49% and a quarterly performance of 163.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.53% for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for NGA stocks with a simple moving average of 63.46% for the last 200 days.

NGA Trading at 36.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.54%, as shares surge +42.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGA fell by -6.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. saw 43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

