Wall Street Pummels Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) After Recent Earnings Report

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) went down by -12.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.23. The company’s stock price has collected -10.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results With Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of $0.45 (as Reported) and $0.75 (as Adjusted)

Is It Worth Investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :BDGE) Right Now?

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDGE is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.10, which is $3.14 above the current price. BDGE currently public float of 18.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDGE was 135.87K shares.

BDGE’s Market Performance

BDGE stocks went down by -10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.17% and a quarterly performance of 31.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Bridge Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.76% for BDGE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDGE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BDGE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BDGE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $33 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2019.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDGE reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BDGE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2019.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BDGE, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

BDGE Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDGE fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.50. In addition, Bridge Bancorp Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDGE starting from BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L, who purchase 1,526 shares at the price of $24.35 back on Dec 10. After this action, BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L now owns 1,107,833 shares of Bridge Bancorp Inc., valued at $37,158 using the latest closing price.

Lindenbaum Nathan, the 10% Owner of Bridge Bancorp Inc., sale 3,055 shares at $24.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lindenbaum Nathan is holding 0 shares at $73,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bridge Bancorp Inc. stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE), the company’s capital structure generated 66.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 5.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.