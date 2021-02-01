United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went down by -8.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.04. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that United States Antimony Corporation Announces $10.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for United States Antimony Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 59.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 4.19M shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.13% and a quarterly performance of 116.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.65% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of 67.73% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at 36.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.78%, as shares surge +49.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7446. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw 58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from Reed Kenneth M, who sale 540,275 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Jan 26. After this action, Reed Kenneth M now owns 420,014 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $529,470 using the latest closing price.

Reed Kenneth M, the 10% Owner of United States Antimony Corporation, sale 209,725 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Reed Kenneth M is holding 960,289 shares at $186,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.23 for the present operating margin

-17.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Antimony Corporation stands at -44.42. The total capital return value is set at -19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.84. Total debt to assets is 10.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.