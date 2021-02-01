TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.44. The company’s stock price has collected -20.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that TransEnterix Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $69.25 Million

Is It Worth Investing in TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX :TRXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRXC is at 2.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TransEnterix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.45, which is -$1.51 below the current price. TRXC currently public float of 97.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRXC was 22.25M shares.

TRXC’s Market Performance

TRXC stocks went down by -20.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 418.03% and a quarterly performance of 693.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.28% for TransEnterix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.80% for TRXC stocks with a simple moving average of 383.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRXC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRXC reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TRXC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 08th, 2019.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Neutral” to TRXC, setting the target price at $1.60 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

TRXC Trading at 154.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.53%, as shares surge +380.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +605.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRXC fell by -20.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +639.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, TransEnterix Inc. saw 373.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRXC starting from Milne David Bruce, who sale 147,058 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Jan 15. After this action, Milne David Bruce now owns 207,306 shares of TransEnterix Inc., valued at $308,822 using the latest closing price.

Biffi Andrea, the Director of TransEnterix Inc., purchase 151,219 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Biffi Andrea is holding 199,738 shares at $187,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1075.38 for the present operating margin

-263.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransEnterix Inc. stands at -1807.54. The total capital return value is set at -71.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.23. Equity return is now at value -98.10, with -76.10 for asset returns.

Based on TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.33. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.