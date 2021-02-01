The Chart for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) went down by -10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.58. The company’s stock price has collected 2.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that PBF Energy to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE :PBF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBF is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PBF Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.78, which is -$1.87 below the current price. PBF currently public float of 95.69M and currently shorts hold a 16.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBF was 6.32M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF stocks went up by 2.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.93% and a quarterly performance of 98.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.38% for PBF Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.18% for PBF stocks with a simple moving average of 2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

PBF Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.49%, as shares surge +21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw 19.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Dec 28. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 23,860,183 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $274,696 using the latest closing price.

Young C Erik, the Chief Financial Officer, SVP of PBF Energy Inc., purchase 6,893 shares at $5.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Young C Erik is holding 7,191 shares at $39,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.42 for the present operating margin

+3.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for PBF Energy Inc. stands at +1.30. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), the company’s capital structure generated 78.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.07. Total debt to assets is 26.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.56 and the total asset turnover is 2.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.