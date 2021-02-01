SCWorx Corp. (WORX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 20.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 7.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that MARC SCHESSEL TRANSITIONING TO SCWORX CONSULTANT ROLE

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 4.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 8.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 2.50M shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went up by 7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.15% and a quarterly performance of 70.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.95% for SCWorx Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.13% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.86% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +34.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +7.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw 50.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from Miller Charles Kenneth III, who sale 3,290 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Miller Charles Kenneth III now owns 0 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $4,902 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.44 for the present operating margin

+20.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -203.90. The total capital return value is set at -436.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -563.10. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -110.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.