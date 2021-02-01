Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) went down by -11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.10. The company’s stock price has collected -10.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Staar Surgical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Prestige Consumer Healthcare & Bridge Bancorp to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :DCOM) Right Now?

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DCOM is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.83, which is $1.98 above the current price. DCOM currently public float of 28.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCOM was 143.21K shares.

DCOM’s Market Performance

DCOM stocks went down by -10.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.45% and a quarterly performance of 31.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for DCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCOM

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCOM reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for DCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DCOM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

DCOM Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCOM fell by -10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.19. In addition, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCOM starting from DEVINE MICHAEL P, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, DEVINE MICHAEL P now owns 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

MAHON KENNETH J, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Dime Community Bancshares Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that MAHON KENNETH J is holding 10,000 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 227.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.51. Total debt to assets is 21.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.