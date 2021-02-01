Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 18.62M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 127.44% and a quarterly performance of 137.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.38% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.45% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 105.32% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 85.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.13%, as shares surge +127.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +2.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 128.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.