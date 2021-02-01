Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 13.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.99.

CCJ currently public float of 395.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 4.08M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of 32.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 29.63% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.