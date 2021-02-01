Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 13.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.87. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.99.
CCJ currently public float of 395.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 4.08M shares.
CCJ’s Market Performance
CCJ stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of 32.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 29.63% for the last 200 days.
CCJ Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.67% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.37. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CCJ
Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.