Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

By Nicola Day

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 18.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 35.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 11.06M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 35.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 166.71% and a quarterly performance of 189.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.75% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.08% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of 120.61% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at 105.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.54%, as shares surge +95.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +35.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1911. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw 92.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -49.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

