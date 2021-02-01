Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) went down by -4.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.02. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/03/20 that Energy Trader Vitol Paying $163 Million to Settle Charges

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE :PBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $4.82 above the current price. PBR currently public float of 4.19B and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBR was 23.89M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.05% and a quarterly performance of 55.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.91% for PBR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.54% for the last 200 days.

PBR Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.53 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 11.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.02. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 118.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.30. Total debt to assets is 37.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.