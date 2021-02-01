Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Lumen Named an Approved Provider for Tech Programs in Georgia and California

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.66, which is -$2.72 below the current price. LUMN currently public float of 991.14M and currently shorts hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 14.33M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went up by 10.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.46% and a quarterly performance of 42.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Lumen Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.97% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LUMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

LUMN Trading at 16.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.37%, as shares surge +27.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw 26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Bejar Martha Helena, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Dec 17. After this action, Bejar Martha Helena now owns 55,880 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $102,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -23.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 270.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.