Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) went up by 3.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.45. The company's stock price has collected 45.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WKHS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKHS is at 3.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Workhorse Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.33, which is -$8.99 below the current price. WKHS currently public float of 112.16M and currently shorts hold a 30.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKHS was 16.42M shares.

WKHS’s Market Performance

WKHS stocks went up by 45.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.13% and a quarterly performance of 104.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1143.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.06% for Workhorse Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.40% for WKHS stocks with a simple moving average of 109.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKHS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to WKHS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

WKHS Trading at 44.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.97%, as shares surge +61.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKHS rose by +45.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,574.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.81. In addition, Workhorse Group Inc. saw 73.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WKHS starting from Ackerson Gregory T., who sale 6,445 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Jan 27. After this action, Ackerson Gregory T. now owns 97,335 shares of Workhorse Group Inc., valued at $241,685 using the latest closing price.

Samuels H. Benjamin, the Director of Workhorse Group Inc., sale 199,998 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Samuels H. Benjamin is holding 220,966 shares at $5,999,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WKHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6338.12 for the present operating margin

-1452.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workhorse Group Inc. stands at -9868.98. Equity return is now at value 602.00, with -310.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 607.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.