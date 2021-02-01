Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) went down by -8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s stock price has collected -12.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Televisa is selected as a member of two 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE :TV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TV is at 1.25.

TV currently public float of 558.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TV was 1.25M shares.

TV’s Market Performance

TV stocks went down by -12.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Grupo Televisa S.A.B.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.11% for TV stocks with a simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

TV Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -12.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw -8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+36.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at +4.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 145.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.25. Total debt to assets is 45.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.