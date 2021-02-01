Is Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) a Keeper?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) went up by 18.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s stock price has collected 273.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Levi & Korsinsky LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and Other Brokers on Behalf of Investors in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD)

Is It Worth Investing in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ :NAKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NAKD currently public float of 41.61M and currently shorts hold a 75.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAKD was 202.83M shares.

NAKD’s Market Performance

NAKD stocks went up by 273.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 736.71% and a quarterly performance of 1895.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 129.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 46.45% for Naked Brand Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 240.22% for NAKD stocks with a simple moving average of 318.15% for the last 200 days.

NAKD Trading at 445.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 129.31%, as shares surge +709.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2,185.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKD rose by +273.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5573. In addition, Naked Brand Group Limited saw 759.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.03 for the present operating margin

+25.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naked Brand Group Limited stands at -60.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -260.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.