Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went down by -7.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.15. The company’s stock price has collected -9.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.91 per Common Limited Partner Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.35, which is -$1.23 below the current price. DK currently public float of 71.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 1.25M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went down by -9.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.80% and a quarterly performance of 102.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Delek US Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.00% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of 16.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Underperform” to DK, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

DK Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw 16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Marcogliese Richard J, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Dec 10. After this action, Marcogliese Richard J now owns 19,246 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $186,142 using the latest closing price.

FINNERTY WILLIAM J, the Director of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that FINNERTY WILLIAM J is holding 23,500 shares at $47,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at +3.28. The total capital return value is set at 11.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 135.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.47. Total debt to assets is 32.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.