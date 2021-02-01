Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG)

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) went up by 10.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend Cellular Biomedicine Group Stockholders Vote FOR Proposed Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CBMG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBMG is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is -$0.6 below the current price. CBMG currently public float of 9.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBMG was 42.60K shares.

CBMG’s Market Performance

CBMG stocks went up by 7.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.99% and a quarterly performance of 7.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for CBMG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBMG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CBMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBMG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $19 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2020.

CBMG Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBMG rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. saw 6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15001.23 for the present operating margin

-1577.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. stands at -14704.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.06. Equity return is now at value -145.40, with -61.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.20. Total debt to assets is 35.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 912.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.