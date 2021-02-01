Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.18. The company’s stock price has collected 12.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Signatory to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change

Is It Worth Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SHIP) Right Now?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHIP is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. SHIP currently public float of 62.53M and currently shorts hold a 15.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHIP was 11.23M shares.

SHIP’s Market Performance

SHIP stocks went up by 12.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 131.01% and a quarterly performance of 115.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.40% for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.06% for SHIP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHIP

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHIP reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for SHIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

SHIP Trading at 79.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.99%, as shares surge +120.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHIP rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8462. In addition, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. saw 106.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.92 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at -13.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), the company’s capital structure generated 663.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.90. Total debt to assets is 70.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.