Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s stock price has collected 18.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Atossa Therapeutics Receives $21 Million from Recent Exercises of Outstanding Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATOS is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25. ATOS currently public float of 71.35M and currently shorts hold a 11.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATOS was 13.71M shares.

ATOS’s Market Performance

ATOS stocks went up by 18.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 153.85% and a quarterly performance of 40.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.22% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.63% for ATOS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ATOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2018.

ATOS Trading at 67.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.55%, as shares surge +151.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.51. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw 132.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

The total capital return value is set at -156.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.92. Equity return is now at value -130.60, with -108.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.38. Total debt to assets is 0.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.83.