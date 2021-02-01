Here’s Our Rant About Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) went up by 6.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Meten EdtechX Introduces Dual-teacher Classroom Learning to Enhance ABC Junior ELT Business’ Long-term Competitive Advantage

Is It Worth Investing in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :METX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

METX currently public float of 13.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of METX was 868.62K shares.

METX’s Market Performance

METX stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of -30.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.21% for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.50% for METX stocks with a simple moving average of -72.23% for the last 200 days.

METX Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Equity return is now at value 123.20, with -24.40 for asset returns.